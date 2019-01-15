Anime-Magic films are in the spotlight

On Jan. 18-20, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting the Anime-Magic Film Series.
Films include Isao Takahata’s “My Neighbors the Yamadas” (1999), Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), Miyazaki’s ‘Spirited Away” (2002), Satoshi Kon’s “Perfect Blue” (1997), Katsuhiro Ôtomo’s “Steamboy” (2004), Miyazaki’s “Porco Russo” (1992), Takahata’s “Horus: Prince of the Sun” (1968), Hiroyuki Morita’s “The Cat Returns” (2002), Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988), Bruce W. Smith “Bébé’s Kids” (1992), Masaaki Yuasa and Kôji Morimoto’s “Mind Game” (2004), and a 25th anniversary presentation of Takahata’s “Pom Poko” (1994). Tickets for individual films are $9.50 or $80 for a season pass. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other Highlights:
▪ Jan. 18, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Film Series continues with Martin Scorsese’s 1982 comedy drama “The King of Comedy,” starring Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis and Sandra Bernhard. NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes introduces the screening at the SECU Auditorium in the East Building. 8 p.m. $5 ($7 for museum members).
Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ Jan. 18, The Cary theater is showing Michael Hamilton’s 2018 documentary “I Am MLK Jr.” at 7 p.m., followed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s 2018 documentary “Free Solo” at 9:15 p.m. (There will be encores of both films at the same times on Jan. 19.) On Jan. 20, Cash Michaels’ 2018 documentary “Al: My Brother” screens at 2 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the director.
On Jan. 24, Tom Volf’s 2017 documentary “Maria By Callas” shows at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m., followed by Nicholas Ray’s 1955 classic “Rebel Without a Cause” at 9:30 p.m.
Check their website for ticket prices. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ Jan. 19, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a Cereal Party for Chris Noonan’s 1995 family favorite “Babe” at 11 a.m. That same day, John Huston’s 1941 classic “The Maltese Falcon” screens at noon. On Jan. 20, the Alamo celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victor Fleming’s “Gone With the Wind” with a screening of the 1939 classic at 4:45 p.m. On Jan. 21, Steven Spielberg’s 1981 action-adventure “Raiders of the Lost Ark” shows at 7:30 p.m.
On Jan. 22, it’s Carl Franklin’s 1995 crime drama “Devil in a Blue Dress” at 8 p.m. Jan. 23, Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 cult classic “A Clockwork Orange” shows as part of the Weird Wednesday series at 7:30 p.m. Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ Jan. 21, the Rialto Theatre’s “Monday at the Movies” series is presenting Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 classic “Vertigo,” starring James Stewart, Kim Novak, and Barbara Bel Geddes. 7 p.m. $5.
Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
