Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tift Merritt will perform a free mini concert

Tift Merritt’s most recent album is called “Stitch of the World,” so while a mini concert in a boutique may be unconventional, it also seems to be on theme.

Merritt, a Piedmont-raised singer and songwriter, will perform Jan. 18 at Vert & Vogue boutique in Durham from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Happy Hour event will have free drinks.

Merritt’s “Stitch of the World,” released in 2017, tackles her struggles with divorce and raising her daughter as a single mother. It encompasses themes of perseverance and heartbreak.

Merritt has released nine albums since her debut album, “Bramble Rose” in 2002. Her most popular single on Spotify is currently “Traveling Alone” from her 2012 album. But her folk and acoustic vibes earned her a Grammy Award nomination in 2005 for Best Country Album for the 2004’s “Tambourine.”





In an interview on Vert & Vogue’s website, Merritt said some of her music as “site-specific” and is based on locations around Raleigh. In the interview, she said she is working on a piece that focuses on mental health in today’s society. This piece is inspired by the former psychiatric asylum at Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh.

Her career has allowed her to move from New York to California and even tour in Europe. But for now, she is in the Triangle, focusing on her daughter, Jean, and her music.

She tells Vert & Vogue, “Roots are not something you can fake. I have deep roots here. I want my daughter to have them, too.”

Tickets to the event are free but are required. Go to vertandvogue.com. The shop is at 353 W. Main St., Durham.