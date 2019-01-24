The Oscar nominations are out. See these documentaries in theaters before the big show.

The Oscar nominations are out, and the nominated documentaries, plus those that were on the short list, can be seen on the big screen before the Academy Awards Feb. 24.
The Alamo Drafthouse is screening all 15 documentaries through Feb. 9. Here is the schedule of films:
▪ “Minding the Gap,” Jan. 26, 2 p.m.
▪ “Shirkers,” Jan. 27, 2 p.m.
▪ “Free Solo,” Jan. 29, 7 p.m.
▪ “RBG,” Feb. 2, 2 p.m.
▪ “Three Identical Strangers,” Feb. 5, 7 p.m.
▪ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” Feb. 9, 2 p.m.
Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
Meanwhile, the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival’s Winter Series features free screenings at the Carolina Theatre in Durham of three of the films: “Three Identical Strangers” (Jan. 31), “Free Solo” (Feb. 6), and “Minding the Gap” (Feb. 14). “Three Identical Strangers” and “Minding the Gap” both screened at Full Frame last year with “Minding the Gap” winning the Audience Award. “Free Solo”’s filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasharhelyi came to the festival in 2015.
Reservations are encouraged and can be made at 9 a.m. the day before each screening at fullframefest.eventbrite.com.
Other Highlights
▪ Other highlights at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema include the Jan. 26, screening of Christopher Guest’s 2000 comedy “Best in Show” to welcome their new neighbors in the Longview Shopping Center, the Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital. The largely improvised film, which is in the tradition of “This is Spinal Tap,” and “Waiting for Guffman,” has a strong ensemble cast including Guest, Jennifer Coolidge, John Michael Higgins, Michael Hitchcock, Eugene Levy, Jane Lynch, Michael McKean, and Parker Posey. 5:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Also on Jan. 26, Anthony Minghella’s 1999 thriller “The Talented Mr. Ripley” screens at noon. On Jan. 27, Alfonso Arau’s 1992 romantic drama “Like Water for Chocolate” screens at 2:15 p.m. On Jan. 28, Martin Scorsese’s 1990 gangster classic “Goodfellas” shows at 7 p.m. On Jan. 29, it’s Rob Reiner’s 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery,” as part of the Terror Tuesday series, at 7:15 p.m. On Jan. 30, the Weird Wednesday series presents David Cronenberg’s 1991 cult classic “Naked Lunch” at 7:30 p.m., and Darren Aronofsky’s 2000 drama “Requiem for a Dream” screens at 8 p.m.
▪ Jan. 25 through Jan. 27, Marbles IMAX will feature three screenings of Chris Patterson’s 2018 documentary “Warren Miller’s Face of Winter.” There will be an intermission where moviegoers can enter to win various trips around the world as well as various door prizes. Check their website for show times and ticket prices. Details: 919-882-4629 or imaxraleigh.org.
▪ Jan. 25, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is offering a double feature of Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic “Blade Runner,” followed by Geoff Murphy’s 1985 sci-fi drama “The Quiet Earth.” The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.50. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ Jan. 25, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Film Series continues with Ivan Reitman’s 1993 political comedy “Dave,” starting Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver and Frank Langella. NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes introduces the screening at the SECU Auditorium in the East Building. 8 p.m. $5 ($7 for museum members).
Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ Jan. 26, the Cary Theater is showing Olympia Stone’s 2018 documentary “Double Take: The Art of Elizabeth King” at 7 p.m. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with the cast and director/producer. Jan. 27, Tom Volf’s 2017 documentary “Maria by Callas” screens at 2 p.m. On Jan. 31, it’s Elia Kazan’s 1955 classic “East of Eden” at 2 p.m.
Check their website for ticket prices. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On Jan. 28, Schoolkids Records in Raleigh is hosting a showing of Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2011 crime drama “Drive,” starring Ryan Gosling, as part of their new Monday Movies series. Free. 7 p.m. Details: 919-821-7766 orschoolkidsrecords.com.
▪ On Jan. 27, rescheduled from Dec. 9, the Cinema Inc’s 53rd season continues at the Rialto Theater with Lotte Reiniger’s 1926 animated adventure “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” and Anthony Lucas’ 2018 short “The Mysterious Geographic Explorations of Jasper Morello.” Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2019-20 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
