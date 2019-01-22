‘Country Megaticket’ shows highlight some of country music’s biggest stars

One of this year’s biggest outdoor-music puzzle pieces is in place for the Triangle: the “Country Megaticket” shows.





These are eight of the big country shows at Raleigh’s city-owned Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre. Various pre-sales are already in progress, with the public on-sale scheduled for Friday, Jan. 25. The 2019 lineup is:

▪ June 28 — Rascal Flatts

▪ July 11 — Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

▪ July 26 — Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy

▪ Aug. 8 — Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Rhett Atkins

▪ Aug. 15 — Brad Paisley, Chris Lane, Riley Green

▪ Aug. 23 — Chris Young, Chris Janson

▪ Sept. 13 — Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Dee Jay Silver

▪ Oct. 12 — Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Jon Langston

Five of this year’s eight headliners were part of last year’s Megaticket schedule: Rascal Flatts, Bryan, Bentley, Aldean and Paisley.

On-sale time is 10 a.m. Friday. Megaticket sales are online-only at megaticket.com, with Walnut Creek prices ranging from $275 to $1,455 per ticket.

The addition of the Megaticket more than doubles Walnut Creek’s 2019 schedule. Other shows include:

▪ April 13 — Zac Brown Band

▪ May 31 — Hootie & the Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies

▪ July 9 — Tedeschi Trucks Band, Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope

▪ July 13 — Train, Goo Goo Dolls

▪ Aug. 2 — Kidz Bop