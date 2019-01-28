Cher apologizes for dropping expletives at her Raleigh concert: ‘I’m inconsolable’

Apparently, Cher had second thoughts about some of the language she dropped onstage in Raleigh Sunday night.
Two songs into her performance at PNC Arena, the music stopped long enough for the star to deliver a long and rambling monologue about the travails of being an older actress in Hollywood.
The spiel had some blue language, including a variant of the F-bomb, a word that also turned up later in the show in a pre-recorded video montage with scenes from her movies.
There didn’t seem to be any reaction to speak of from the PNC Arena crowd. But shortly after the show wrapped up, a contrite Cher sent out an apology via Twitter:
Just walked OfF Stage,Raleigh Crowd was amazing, but I Screwed Up SO BAD. Broke my (heart). I Say Version Of Rough. Word,,Without actually Saying Whole word.,But 2nite I Did it by accident.KIDS were there. Im inconsolable.I’d TIP TOE 2 edge With Adults,but NEVER With Kids. No take 2
Judging from some of the responses to her tweet, however, no one at the show seemed too worked up over it. A sampling:
▪ ***AND IT DIDNT BOTHER HER ONE OUNCE!.... SHE CANT STOP TALKING ABOUT YOUR CONCERT! YOU MADE MY KID SOOOO HAPPY!****
▪ It was an amazing time. The whole show was great! And the word she used was MF. It was actually funny and she apologized twice during the show.
▪ SNAP OUT OF IT! You’re loved! Mistakes make you real!! Cmon love!
▪ @cher was so AMAZING in Raleigh tonight! I know the kids who were there were as transfixed as everyone else by her show. I am sure there are very few adults who have not slipped on language once or twice.
Review of Cher’s Raleigh concert at PNC Arena, Jan. 27, 2019
Meanwhile, here is our review of the concert.
