Lil Buck and Jon Boogz turn to dance, movement to make things right with the world

Memphis and Miami street-dance styles – jookin’ and poppin’ – will be front and center this weekend as N.C. State tackles social-justice issues through dance.
Movement artists Charles “Lil Buck” Riley, who grew up in Memphis, and Jon Boogz, originally from Miami, will present “Love Heals All Wounds.” Their work, along with their company, Movement Art Is (MAI), examines how our global community can face climate change, mass incarceration and immigration.
Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, however, don’t plan to lecture, expound or, even just entertain.
“We’re communicating to your soul, not just to your brain,” said Riley in a recent phone interview from Los Angeles, where the two now reside.
The two aim to push past resistance, denial and biases to reach out body to body — from a dancer’s extended hand to an audience’s watchful eye — to break through barriers and show through movement how we can connect.
“Movement is another form of communication, basically,” he said. “Ultimately, love is what we need more of in this world.”
The two also work with spoken word artist Robin Sanders.
Riley has toured with Madonna and traveled with violinist Yo-Yo Ma, while Boogz has choreographed for the likes of Mikhail Baryshnikov, Naomi Campbell and Gloria Estefan.
Riley described jookin’ as harkening back to Michael Jackson’s dancing. He said it features a consistent bounce, lots of slides and glides and dancing on your tiptoes.
“Everyone’s connected through movement,” he said.
Details
What: “Love Heals All Wounds” by Lil Buck and Jon Boogz
Where: NCSU’s Stewart Theatre, Talley Student Center
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 2
Cost: $30-$35 general public; pre-show three-course prix-fixe dinner $32.95/person (includes wine or beer)
Info: 919-515-1100 or go to Ticket Central at tickets.arts.ncsu.edu
