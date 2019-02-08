Separately, the women behind this NSFW podcast are funny. Together, they make comedy magic.

Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher host a sexually charged podcast with a very NSFW title.
The comedy tandem, who operate under the name “Sorry About Last Night,” will bring their raunchy act to Goodnight’s in Raleigh Feb. 7 to 9.
Fisher called from Los Angeles before heading to the East Coast to offer advice for fledgling stand-ups and her comedic influences.
Q: How did you two meet?
A: Krystyna was hired as an intern at my first job out of college (an assistant at an NYC-based talent management company, Liebman Entertainment).
Q: Was it evident early on that your partnership was going to work?
A: Yes. We refer to it as “the Corinne/Krystyna magic.” We are both very talented separately but when we join forces, it’s electric.
Q. What advice do you have for those who would like to enter the world of stand-up?
A: Don’t do it. If you’re still thinking about it, the itch isn’t itchy enough for it to be worth it.
Q. Is the PC era showing any signs of ending since you two are blowing up?
A: Oh God, no. We get in trouble all the time for everything we say! PC culture, as it is defined today, doesn’t have anything to do with people taking issue with someone talking about sex, anyway. It has to do with be insanely sensitive about gender norms, feminism, race, poverty level, immigration, politics, religion and environmental issues.
Q. You both worked behind the scenes in entertainment. Was that inspiring or frustrating considering that you weren’t creating?
A: Some parts were inspiring and some were frustrating. Working for Michael Moore was incredibly inspiring because I was helping to make a film with someone who made me want to make films in the first place, but representation was rather frustrating because I was able to see firsthand the politics of the business that most people will never be able to see. Now that I’m on the other side I am so thankful I had those experiences because I have such an advanced knowledge of the industry and it helps me every single day.
Q. What comics do you admire?
A: Kathy Griffin is my No. 1, because I admire both her humor and her work ethic. Plus, she sometimes responds to me on social media and I really appreciate that. She’s always been this underdog who marches to the beat of her own drum and to me, that’s the very essence of what it means to be a comedian. If you’re so popular that everyone loves you, your opinions are watered down. The kind of comic I want to be is not someone who is liked by all to me. That’s a court jester.
Who: Krystyna Hutchinson & Corinne Fisher
When: Feb. 7, 8 p.m.; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Feb. 8-9
Where: Goodnight’s, 861 W. Morgan St., Raleigh
Cost: Start at $25
Info: 919-828-5233, goodnightscomedy.com
