Celebrate ‘The Princess Bride’ on the big screen

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will hosting Movie Parties for Rob Reiner’s 1987 fantasy classic “The Princess Bride” Feb. 1 to 7, as part of the Alamo Encore series. There will be regular screenings of the film for those who want to skip the partying. On Feb. 5, North Carolina Modernist Houses (NCMH) is presenting Kaspar Astrup Schröder’s 2017 documentary “Big Time.” On Feb. 7, it’s Spike Lee’s 1992 historical drama “Malcolm X,” starring Denzel Washington. Check their website for show-times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
Other Highlights
▪ Feb. 1, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is offering a double feature of two vintage sci-fi favorites. First up, there’s Paul Michael Glaser’s “The Running Man” (1987), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, María Conchita Alonso, and “Family Feud” host Richard Dawson. Following that is Marco Brambilla’s “Demolition Man”(1993), starring Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes and Sandra Bullock. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.50.
Feb. 3, the Carolina is hosting a fundraiser for the Nevermore Festival with a double feature of The Wachowski Brothers’ 1999 sci-fi classic “The Matrix,” starring Keanu Reeves, followed by Mary Harron’s 2000 crime drama “American Psycho,” starring Christian Bale. 2:30 p.m. $12. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ Feb. 1, the N.C. Museum of Art’s NCMA Arthouse Series is presenting Chloé Zhao’s 2017 cowboy drama “The Rider,” starring Brady Jandreau, Mooney and Tim Jandreau. The 8 p.m. screening in the SECU Auditorium in the museum’s East Building will be introduced by John Munson, former program manager for the Rialto.
Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ Feb. 6, the Cary Theater along with The Triangle Filmmaking Community is hosting the Motion for Pictures Screening Series, which will showcase short films made by local filmmakers, at 7 p.m.
Feb. 7, Spike Lee’s 2018 crime drama “BlacKkKlansman,” starring John David Washington, Adam Driver and Laura Harrier, shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ ”Free Solo,” the Oscar-nominated documentary, will be screened at Marbles IMAX theater Feb. 1-7. The film’s sound and resolution have been reformatted for the IMAX screen. Tickets are available at MarblesIMAX.org.
