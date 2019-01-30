As ‘Black Panther’ racks up awards buzz, it’s returning to theaters for free

If you missed “Black Panther” during its initial run, here’s your chance to see it in on the big screen — for free.

The groundbreaking Marvel Comics superhero movie, which has been nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, will be screened in select theaters Feb. 1-7.

Two theaters in Durham are participating: AMC Southpoint 17 and AMC Durham 15.

Released in February 2018, “Black Panther” grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, according to figures from the Internet Movie Database.

It has been the rare superhero movie to be nominated for major movie awards — and win. On Sunday, the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The movie, the first comic book film with a majority black cast, has scored nominations beyond the technical and music categories.

Last year, New York activist Frederick Joseph started the #BlackPantherChallenge, a nationwide campaign that raised more than $52,000 to buy tickets for kids who might not be able to afford tickets.

In the Triangle, the local campaign raised more than $6,000. The take included $500 from Raleigh native and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” director Peyton Reed, who signed his donation, “Long live T’Challa!”





This repeat run in theaters will have two free showing per day. Sign up for tickets at weticketit.com.

The promotion, sponsored by Disney Studios, marks the beginning of Black History Month. The campaign also includes a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund.

It also will be screened in theaters in Charlotte, Concord, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville and Jacksonville as well as Columbia, S.C.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman is from Anderson, S.C.