What’s going on this week? Here are 9 of our Best Bets

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.
1. The Music of Whitney Houston - North Carolina Symphony Pops Series
If you wanna dance with somebody (in your chair space, of course) you should definitely head to Meymandi Concert Hall for this powerhouse performance by vocalist Rashidra Scott as she belts tunes from pop diva legend Whitney Houston to the supporting sounds of the North Carolina Symphony. I mean, this is “one moment in time” you just don’t wanna miss. 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Feb. 15-16, 8 p.m. From $45. dukeenergycenterraleigh.com
2. Cupid’s Undie Run for Charity
Oh, love. What better reason to drop trou and scamper (er, streak? Had to) for a brief (get it?) run—wait, there is a better one: finding a cure for neurofibromatosis. The mile-ish fun run in your skivvies (or costumes if you prefer) is all to benefit NF, the genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. Don’t wanna run? You can always donate. It’s for the children. Solas, 419 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Saturday, noon. $50 at the door. my.cupids.org/
3. Disney DCappella
Aca-enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Disney and a cappella legend Deke Sharon — of “Pitch Perfect” fame — have joined forces to create a new a cappella group featuring seven world-class vocalists who are set to take the DPAC stage as part of their North American tour to sound off on a slew of Disney hits. Um, aca-awesome! 123 Vivian St., Durham. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. From $39.50. dpacnc.com
4. Marbles Family Heart Hop
Oh, hoppy day. Bring the fam and your best Floss — or fox trot, if that’s your fancy — and dance the night away in festive duds at Marbles’ Valentine’s party, featuring dance lessons, a craft card shop, sweet treats and LOVEly drinks, museum play and Cupid’s Quest fitness fun. 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. Members $15, nonmembers $20. marbleskidsmuseum.org
5. Corks & Cakes
Because you can’t drink flowers, sip the night away at The Wine Feed’s twice-yearly perfect pairing event known as Corks & Cakes. Valentine’s Day-themed mini cupcakes from The Cupcake Shoppe are paired with a flight of four wines. What better coupling to celebrate. 602 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Sunday, seating times: noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. $18. thewinefeed.com
6. ‘Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
“We have so much time and so little to do. Strike that, reverse it.” Now you’ve got the golden ticket to a night of oompa-loompas (doompety doo), great glass elevators and alllll the chocolate when “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” comes to the Durham Performing Arts Center. 123 Vivian St., Durham. Feb. 12-17, times vary. From $31. dpacnc.com
7. Videri Chocolate Run
Or, will run for chocolate? If that’s your vibe, then lace up for the Runologie weekly run with a planned Videri pit stop, plus some post-run State of Beer brews to follow. 401B Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Thursday, 6 p.m. Run is free. runologieraleigh.com
8. SAD Valentine’s Day Party
If you’ve got the Bumble blues, some Singles Awareness is on order. Grab your crew or ride solo to celebrate the single life at Raleigh’s Boxcar Bar + Arcade (incidentally oft listed as one of the best places to meet peeps, if that’s your secret wish. We won’t tell). Fuel some fun with “fairy floss” Wonderpuff cotton candy (6-8 p.m.); show off your Skeeball skills in a tourney for prizes; dance to DJ Chaperone (7-11 p.m.); and more, all while sipping featured cocktails and brews — and supporting a good cause, the Hands For Hearts foundation, to which a percentage of the night’s sales will be donated. Now that’s lovely. 330 W. Davie St., Raleigh. Thursday, 4 p.m-2 a.m. theboxcarbar.com/raleigh/
Correction: The Big Frosty Beer Festival is Feb. 16. The print version of this story incorrectly said it’s Feb. 9.
