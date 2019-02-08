What’s going on this week? Here are 9 of our Best Bets

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.





If you wanna dance with somebody (in your chair space, of course) you should definitely head to Meymandi Concert Hall for this powerhouse performance by vocalist Rashidra Scott as she belts tunes from pop diva legend Whitney Houston to the supporting sounds of the North Carolina Symphony. I mean, this is “one moment in time” you just don’t wanna miss. 2 E. South St., Raleigh. Feb. 15-16, 8 p.m. From $45. dukeenergycenterraleigh.com

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Whitney” executive producer Patricia Houston had to tell her mother in-law Cissy Houston that the allegations that her daughter and son were molested would be in an upcoming documentary. The film is out Friday, July 6, 2018. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo

Oh, love. What better reason to drop trou and scamper (er, streak? Had to) for a brief (get it?) run—wait, there is a better one: finding a cure for neurofibromatosis. The mile-ish fun run in your skivvies (or costumes if you prefer) is all to benefit NF, the genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. Don’t wanna run? You can always donate. It’s for the children. Solas, 419 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Saturday, noon. $50 at the door. my.cupids.org/

Aca-enthusiasts, this one’s for you. Disney and a cappella legend Deke Sharon — of “Pitch Perfect” fame — have joined forces to create a new a cappella group featuring seven world-class vocalists who are set to take the DPAC stage as part of their North American tour to sound off on a slew of Disney hits. Um, aca-awesome! 123 Vivian St., Durham. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. From $39.50. dpacnc.com

Oh, hoppy day. Bring the fam and your best Floss — or fox trot, if that’s your fancy — and dance the night away in festive duds at Marbles’ Valentine’s party, featuring dance lessons, a craft card shop, sweet treats and LOVEly drinks, museum play and Cupid’s Quest fitness fun. 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Saturday, 6-8:30 p.m. Members $15, nonmembers $20. marbleskidsmuseum.org

Because you can’t drink flowers, sip the night away at The Wine Feed’s twice-yearly perfect pairing event known as Corks & Cakes. Valentine’s Day-themed mini cupcakes from The Cupcake Shoppe are paired with a flight of four wines. What better coupling to celebrate. 602 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Sunday, seating times: noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. $18. thewinefeed.com

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Lunt -Fontanne Theatre Christian Borle as Willy Wonka Ryan Sell Ryan Sell as Charlie Bucket Jake Ryan Flynn Jake Ryan Flynn as Charlie Bucket Ryan Foust Ryan Foust as Charlie Bucket Emily Padgett Emily Padgett as Mrs. Bucket John Rubinstein John Rubinstein as Grandpa Joe Ben Crawford Ben Crawford as Mr. Salt Kathy Fitzgerald Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop Alan H. Green Alan H. Green as Mr. Beauregarde Jackie Hoffman Jackie Hoffman as Mrs. Teavee Trista Dollison Trista Dollison as Violet Beauregarde F. Michael Haynie F. Michael Haynie as Augustus Gloop Emma Pfaeffle Emma Pfaeffle as Veruca Salt Michael Wartella Michael Wartella as Mike Teavee Yesenia Ayala Yesenia Ayala as Ensemble Darius Barnes Darius Barnes as Ensemble Colin Bradbury Colin Bradbury as Ensemble Jared Bradshaw Jared Bradshaw as Jerry as Ensemble Ryan Breslin Ryan Breslin as Ensemble Kristy Cates Kristy Cates as Grandma Josephine as Ensemble Madeleine Doherty Madeleine Doherty as Grandma Georgina as Ensemble Paloma Garcia-Lee Paloma Garcia-Lee as Ensemble Stephanie Gibson Stephanie Gibson as Cherry as Ensemble Tayla Groves Talya Groves as Ensemble Cory Lingner Cory Lingner as Ensemble Elliott Mattox Elliott Mattox as Ensemble Monette McKay Monette McKay as Ensemble Kyle Taylor Parker Kyle Taylor Parker as Mrs. Green as Ensemble Paul Slade Smith Paul Slade Smith as Grandpa George as Ensemble Katie Webber Katie Webber as Ensemble CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - STANDBYS, UNDERSTUDIES, AND SWINGS Stephen Carrasco Stephen Carrasco Swing as Mr. Salt (Understudy) Robin Masella Robin Masella Swing Kristin Piro Kristin Piro Swing Amy Quanbeck Amy Quanbeck Swing as Mrs. Bucket (Understudy) Michael Williams Michael Williams Swing Mikey Winslow Mikey Winslow Swing as Augustus Gloop (Understudy) as Mike Teavee (Understudy) Jared Bradshaw Jared Bradshaw as Willy Wonka (Understudy) as Grandpa Joe (Understudy) as Mr. Salt (Understudy) Paul Joan Marcus Joan Marcus

“We have so much time and so little to do. Strike that, reverse it.” Now you’ve got the golden ticket to a night of oompa-loompas (doompety doo), great glass elevators and alllll the chocolate when “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” comes to the Durham Performing Arts Center. 123 Vivian St., Durham. Feb. 12-17, times vary. From $31. dpacnc.com

Or, will run for chocolate? If that’s your vibe, then lace up for the Runologie weekly run with a planned Videri pit stop, plus some post-run State of Beer brews to follow. 401B Hillsborough St., Raleigh. Thursday, 6 p.m. Run is free. runologieraleigh.com

If you’ve got the Bumble blues, some Singles Awareness is on order. Grab your crew or ride solo to celebrate the single life at Raleigh’s Boxcar Bar + Arcade (incidentally oft listed as one of the best places to meet peeps, if that’s your secret wish. We won’t tell). Fuel some fun with “fairy floss” Wonderpuff cotton candy (6-8 p.m.); show off your Skeeball skills in a tourney for prizes; dance to DJ Chaperone (7-11 p.m.); and more, all while sipping featured cocktails and brews — and supporting a good cause, the Hands For Hearts foundation, to which a percentage of the night’s sales will be donated. Now that’s lovely. 330 W. Davie St., Raleigh. Thursday, 4 p.m-2 a.m. theboxcarbar.com/raleigh/

Correction: The Big Frosty Beer Festival is Feb. 16. The print version of this story incorrectly said it’s Feb. 9.