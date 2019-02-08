Catch these Oscar-nominated films on the big screen

On Feb. 9, The Cary theater is showing two 2018 films that are nominated for multiple Academy Awards: the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” at 7 p.m., followed by Spike Lee’s crime drama “BlacKkKlansman,” at 9:45 p.m. There will be an encore of “BlacKkKlansman” on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.
Feb. 11, there will be a free screening of George Tillman Jr.’s 2018 drama “The Hate U Give” at 6 p.m. as part of The Heart & Art Series. On Feb. 14, it’s Sydney Pollack’s 1973 romantic drama “The Way We Were” at 2 p.m., followed by Nick Cassavetes’ 2004 romantic drama “The Notebook” at 7 p.m., and Danny DeVito’s 1989 dark comedy “The War of the Roses” at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Other Highlights
▪ Feb. 8, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is offering a double feature of two film noir classics from the 1940s: John Huston’s “The Maltese Falcon” (1941), starring Humphrey Bogart, Sydney Greenstreet, Mary Astor and Peter Lorre; and Billy Wilder’s “Double Indemnity” (1944), starring Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck and Edward G. Robinson. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.50.
On Feb. 13, Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack’s 1933 classic “King Kong,” starring Merian C. Cooper, Robert Armstrong, and Fay Wray, screens at 7 p.m. as part of the Moviediva Film Series. $7.
Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ Feb. 8-14, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will host Movie Parties for Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical drama “Moulin Rouge!” as part of the Alamo Encore series. Also Feb. 8, Daniel M. Peterson’s 1989 horror comedy “Girlfriend from Hell” shows as part of the Video Vortex series. Feb. 9, Morgan Neville’s 2018 Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” screens at 2 p.m. as part of the Drafthouse Recommends series.
Feb. 10, Jean-Marc Vallée’s 2009 historical drama “The Young Victoria” screens as part of the Afternoon Tea series. Feb. 12, Terror Tuesday presents George Mihalka’s 1981 slasher thriller “My Bloody Valentine.” Feb. 13, Nelson Lyon’s 1971 cult classic “The Telephone Book” screens as part of the Weird Wednesday series. Feb. 14, the Alamo presents “The Birdcage” Valentine Day’s Fest featuring a screening of Mike Nichols’ 1996 comedy, and a special three-course menu. Also Feb. 14, Jack Hill’s blaxploitation classic “Foxy Brown” shows at 8:15 p.m.
Check their website for show-times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Emile Ardolino’s 1987 musical drama “Dirty Dancing” shows at multiple Triangle area theaters. Details: FathomEvents.com.
▪ Feb. 11, Schoolkids Records in Raleigh is showing of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 sci-fi action classic “Robocop” as part of their new Monday Movies series. Free. 7 p.m. Details: 919-821-7766 or schoolkidsrecords.com.
▪ Feb. 10, the Cinema Inc. series continues its 53rd season with Ida Lupino’s 1953 film noir drama “The Bigamist.” Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2019-20 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
