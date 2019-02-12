What to Watch on Tuesday: Pioneering NC doctor at the center of PBS ‘Sealab’ documentary

SEALAB (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Experience documentary tells the mostly forgotten story of the U.S. Navy’s daring “aquanauts” program, for which divers attempted to chart the ocean’s depths in near total blackness, bone-jarring cold and intense pressure that could disorient the mind and crush the body. The project was led by George Bond, a former doctor from Bat Cave, N.C., and a naval pioneer who dreamed of pushing the limits of ocean exploration the same way that NASA was pushing the boundaries of space exploration. Written and directed by Stephen Ives.
Frontline: Predator on the Reservation (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Frontline looks at the case of a pediatrician who is accused of abusing Native American boys on various reservations for more than a decade.
Boomerang (10 p.m,. BET) - A new series that picks up 25 years after the film of the same name, starring Tequan Richmond and Tetona Jackson as marketing professionals.
