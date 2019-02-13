What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Fire’ pushed to overnight on WRAL

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire (NBC) - Tonight’s Syracuse at NC State basketball game preempts these shows for WRAL viewers. Set your DVRs to record the programs overnight (starting around 1:30 a.m.) or watch On Demand or at NBC.com tomorrow. As for the action on the shows: On “Chicago Med,” Connor handles a gunshot victim who has ties to Halstead; on “Chicago Fire,” Brett, Foster and Kidd take a road trip and come upon an accident involving a boys’ hockey team.
The Masked Singer (9 p.m., Fox) - The remaining six singers merge into one group tonight. North Carolina native J.B. Smoove is the guest judge.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (9 p.m., CBS) - A winner is named in the finale.
