Entertainment

What to Watch on Thursday: Earnhardt vs. Gordon documentary looks at ‘Unrivaled’ legends

By Brooke Cain

February 14, 2019 07:00 AM

16 February 1996, Daytona Beach, Florida USA Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt © 1996, Nigel Kinrade NKP
16 February 1996, Daytona Beach, Florida USA Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt © 1996, Nigel Kinrade NKP Nigel Kinrade/NKP Fox Sports
16 February 1996, Daytona Beach, Florida USA Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt © 1996, Nigel Kinrade NKP Nigel Kinrade/NKP Fox Sports

Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (10 p.m., Fox Sports / FS1) - This film by Fox Sports Films and NASCAR looks at the relationship of two racing legends — seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and four-time champion Jeff Gordon — on and off the track. The men were bitter rivals behind the wheel and friends when outside their cars. The documentary looks at their family backgrounds, driving styles, paint schemes and fashion sense, as well as their polarizing fan bases. Fox Sports / FS1 is available on cable, satellite and streaming services.

Also on tonight . . .

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) - Gordon assembles an unlikely team to protect Gotham from Eduardo Dorrance and his Delta Force, and Barbara reveals news that will change Gordon’s life forever.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (9 p.m., NBC) - Jake and Rosa must deal with a mother in mourning as they work and rework a crime scene to solve a difficult murder case with confusing evidence.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Brooke Cain

Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and also covers local retail.

  Comments  