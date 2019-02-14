What to Watch on Thursday: Earnhardt vs. Gordon documentary looks at ‘Unrivaled’ legends

Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (10 p.m., Fox Sports / FS1) - This film by Fox Sports Films and NASCAR looks at the relationship of two racing legends — seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt and four-time champion Jeff Gordon — on and off the track. The men were bitter rivals behind the wheel and friends when outside their cars. The documentary looks at their family backgrounds, driving styles, paint schemes and fashion sense, as well as their polarizing fan bases. Fox Sports / FS1 is available on cable, satellite and streaming services.
Also on tonight . . .
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) - Gordon assembles an unlikely team to protect Gotham from Eduardo Dorrance and his Delta Force, and Barbara reveals news that will change Gordon’s life forever.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (9 p.m., NBC) - Jake and Rosa must deal with a mother in mourning as they work and rework a crime scene to solve a difficult murder case with confusing evidence.
