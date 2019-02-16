What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime’s Olivia Newton-John movie ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This movie tells the story of international superstar Olivia Newton-John, with Australian singer and actress Delta Goodrem playing Newton-John and re-recording her songs for the project. It covers her success across more than five decades in the music business but also looks at her private life, including multiple battles with cancer. This is followed by a special “Biography Presents” episode on the life of Olivia Newton-John at 10.
Also on tonight . . .
Cold Justice (6 p.m., Oxygen) - The series returns after a break with Kelly and Tonya heading to Wyoming to work with Carbon County Law Enforcement on the mysterious cases of two women found dead years apart, but connected by the same circle of friends. It airs again at 8 p.m.
Love, Romance and Chocolate (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this Hallmark movie, an American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad executive in charge of publicity for the event falls for her.
Ransom (8 .m., CBS) - In the Season 3 premiere, Eric and the Crisis Resolution team are brought in to negotiate a blood money payoff.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Don Cheadle hosts and Gary Clark Jr. performs.
