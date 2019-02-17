What to Watch on Sunday: An all-star tribute to Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special

Elvis All-Star Tribute (9 p.m., NBC) - Music superstars celebrate the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s iconic “68 Comeback” special, in which he wore a black leather jumpsuit and secured his King of Rock ‘n’ Roll legacy. It’s hosted by Blake Shelton and the list of performers includes Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, Adam Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, John Fogerty, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Josh Groban, John Legend, Darius Rucker, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and Mac Davis. By the way, you can watch the ‘68 Comeback Special on NBC.com.
2019 American Rescue Dog Show (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Part 1 of this special dog show in which various breeds from across the country compete for top-dog honors in categories like Snoring, Fetching, Couch Potato and Listening. Part 2 airs Monday at 8.
BTK: A Killer Among Us (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This two-hour special explores the psyche of the infamous BTK (bind, torture, kill) serial killer, looking at the intimate details of his seemingly normal life as a family man, Boy Scout leader and church leader. The documentary will have interviews with people close to the case.
In Their Own Words (National Geographic Channel) - This 3-part documentary series highlights extraordinary events told by the people involved through recordings made at the time. This has the effect of the stories being told moment by moment, in first person and in real time. All three episodes air tonight, starting at 8 p.m. with “Narco Wars,” the story of how Pablo Escobar’s massive billion-dollar drug empire was taken out. At 9, the “Bernie Madoff” story is told by victims, employees, FBI agents, family members and Madoff himself. At 10, “Deepwater Horizon” tells the story of how a crew of workers escaped a massive oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.
Presidents at War (8 p.m., History) - This new special series airing over two nights looks at presidents during times of war. It starts tonight with presidents Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Carter, Bush, Ford, Reagan and Eisenhower, experiencing war firsthand in the European and Pacific theaters, December 1941 through late 1943. Monday night picks up with the same men, looking at how their experiences shaped them as leaders.
