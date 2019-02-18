What to Watch on Monday: A chance to watch Oscar-nominated ‘Minding the Gap’ on PBS

Minding the Gap (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This widely acclaimed coming-of-age story directed by Bing Liu is an Oscar nominee in the Best Documentary Feature category this year. It’s an intimate look at the strong bonds formed through a passion for skateboarding and cemented by shared experience. The film tackles topics like domestic violence, relationships and masculinity as its three central subjects from a small town outside Chicago approach adulthood. The Academy Awards show airs this coming Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC.
Also on tonight . . .
The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - We’re at Week 7 now — close to the end! — and Caelynn, the 2018 Miss North Carolina USA, gets another one-on-one date. Tonight’s roses determine which women get hometown dates next week.
2019 American Rescue Dog Show (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Part 2 of this special dog show, in which various breeds from across the country compete for top-dog honors in categories like Snoring, Fetching, Couch Potato and Listening.
Children of the Snow (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In 1976, the first of four children were abducted and murdered in the suburbs of Detroit. After more than 30 years, the families of the four murdered children, author J. Reuben Appelman and Det. Cory Williams are still trying to find the Oakland County Child Killer. The second part of this two-part special airs Tuesday at 9 p.m.
