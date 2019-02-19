Entertainment

What to Watch on Tuesday: New ‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’ season shows love for the Triangle

By Brooke Cain

February 19, 2019 07:00 AM

416425 At Home with Amy Sedaris – September 11 Ep 202
416425 At Home with Amy Sedaris – September 11 Ep 202 Phillip V Caruso Turner
416425 At Home with Amy Sedaris – September 11 Ep 202 Phillip V Caruso Turner

At Home with Amy Sedaris (10 p.m., truTV) - The second season of Amy Sedaris’ spoofy homemaker show premieres. In tonight’s episode, Amy grapples with irrational fear, utter confusion and emotional fragility — then she meets a teenager. Amy explores unusual avenues to connect with teens, and learns a little something along the way. We interviewed Sedaris last year when the show debuted and she talked about how growing up in Raleigh helped inspire the series. Season 1 was loaded with local references (the show’s “Research Triangle” setting is mentioned several times), and it’s only a few minutes into the Season 2 premiere when we learn Amy’s character on the show was named “Queen Tarheel of the Scotch Bonnett dance” in high school. One guest tonight is from Blowing Rock and another is from Knightdale. We’ll save the other references for you to discover.

Other topics on “At Home” this season include game nights, caring for the ill and makeovers. Season 1 had some amazing guest stars and Season 2 will be no different. Tonight’s premiere will have Matthew Broderick, John Early, Bridget Everett and Julie Klausner. Later in the season we’ll get Rose Byrne, Justin Theroux, Susan Sarandon, Gillian Jacobs, Juliette Lewis, Ellie Kemper, Fred Armisen, Michael Shannon, Ana Gasteyer, James Monroe Iglehart and more. Season 1 guest stars Cole Escola, David Pasquesi, Heather Lawless and Ana Fabrega also return to reprise their roles.

Also on tonight . . .

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Comics Seth Meyers, Tig Notaro and Sarah Silverman learn more about their family histories.

American Masters: Sammy Davis Jr. ( 9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This documentary features never-before-seen photographs and interviews with Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Lewis and others to provide insight into Sammy Davis Jr.’s talent and journey for identity in Hollywood.

Read Next

warm-tv-blog

Amy Sedaris has a new TV show, and its roots are planted firmly in the Triangle

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Brooke Cain

Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and also covers local retail.

  Comments  