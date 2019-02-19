What to Watch on Tuesday: New ‘At Home with Amy Sedaris’ season shows love for the Triangle

At Home with Amy Sedaris (10 p.m., truTV) - The second season of Amy Sedaris’ spoofy homemaker show premieres. In tonight’s episode, Amy grapples with irrational fear, utter confusion and emotional fragility — then she meets a teenager. Amy explores unusual avenues to connect with teens, and learns a little something along the way. We interviewed Sedaris last year when the show debuted and she talked about how growing up in Raleigh helped inspire the series. Season 1 was loaded with local references (the show’s “Research Triangle” setting is mentioned several times), and it’s only a few minutes into the Season 2 premiere when we learn Amy’s character on the show was named “Queen Tarheel of the Scotch Bonnett dance” in high school. One guest tonight is from Blowing Rock and another is from Knightdale. We’ll save the other references for you to discover.
Other topics on “At Home” this season include game nights, caring for the ill and makeovers. Season 1 had some amazing guest stars and Season 2 will be no different. Tonight’s premiere will have Matthew Broderick, John Early, Bridget Everett and Julie Klausner. Later in the season we’ll get Rose Byrne, Justin Theroux, Susan Sarandon, Gillian Jacobs, Juliette Lewis, Ellie Kemper, Fred Armisen, Michael Shannon, Ana Gasteyer, James Monroe Iglehart and more. Season 1 guest stars Cole Escola, David Pasquesi, Heather Lawless and Ana Fabrega also return to reprise their roles.
Also on tonight . . .
Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Comics Seth Meyers, Tig Notaro and Sarah Silverman learn more about their family histories.
American Masters: Sammy Davis Jr. ( 9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This documentary features never-before-seen photographs and interviews with Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Jerry Lewis and others to provide insight into Sammy Davis Jr.’s talent and journey for identity in Hollywood.
