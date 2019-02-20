What to Watch on Wednesday: Duke-Carolina preempts ‘Chicago,’ Durham student on ‘Survivor’

Chicago Fire / Chicago P.D. (9 p.m., NBC / WRAL) - We have more college basketball tonight (it’s a little game between Carolina and Duke, maybe you’ve heard of it) so this is just a reminder for “Chicago” fans that WRAL will have to push the games to overnight. Set your DVR according. They usually start around 1:30 a.m. If you get messed up, you can watch On Demand on Thursday or at nbc.com on Thursday. Tonight’s “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” episodes are crossovers.
Also on tonight . . .
Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) - Season 38 — dubbed “Edge of Extinction” — starts, and four of this season’s 18 castaways are former players who have returned for another chance at the prize. The “Edge of Extinction” element involves a new island intended to test competitors’ ability to endure physical and emotional challenges. No word on whether this “new island” is called Guantanamo. But here’s the big news: we have a local contestant! Keith Sowell is a pre-med student at Duke (hometown Fayetteville). Read more about Keith at Happiness is a Warm TV. (There is another sorta local person on the show: Ron Clark lists his hometown as Chocowinity, NC, but he currently lives in Atlanta. We’ll keep an eye on him this season, too.)
The Masked Singer (9 p.m., Fox) - Two singers are unmasked tonight (!) and Kenan Thompson is a guest judge.
