What to Watch on Thursday: Anna Paquin handles celebrity spin in new ‘Flack’ series

Flack (10 p.m., POP) - Oscar-winner Anna Paquin stars in this new 6-episode limited series about the fast-paced, cut-throat world of celebrity PR, showing the brutal reality of modern life where problems can go viral in an instant. Paquin plays an expert spin doctor adept at getting her clients both in and out of the news.
Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry (8 p.m., E!) - In the Season 4 premiere, Tyler provides messages for Rebel Wilson’s family, connects “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison with his long-departed mentor, and meets with Sofia Vergara.
Into the Grand Canyon (8 p.m., National Geographic) - In this two-hour documentary, two journalists traverse the Grand Canyon by foot, hoping the 750-mile walk will help them better understand one of America’s most revered landscapes and the threats poised to alter it.
Desus & Mero (11 p.m., Showtime) - This weekly half-hour late-night series with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero is the first ever weekly late-night talk show on Showtime.
