What to Watch on Friday: 20/20 doc tells the story of Uber driver’s murder spree

By Brooke Cain

February 22, 2019 07:00 AM

20/20: Deadly Ride (9 p.m., ABC) - This week, 20/20 tells the story of Jason Dalton, an Uber driver who terrorized the city of Kalamazoo, Michigan, on February 20, 2016 as he drove around the city shooting eight people while picking up and dropping off passengers in between the killings. Six of those people died. ABC talks to surviving victims Abbie Kopf (14 years old when Dalton shot her in the head) and Tiana Carruthers, plus relatives of the slain, law enforcement officers and others who crossed Dalton’s path on that day. They also use dashboard camera footage, surveillance videos and 911 calls to tell the story, plus an interview with an Uber passenger who escaped his ride with Dalton. During his interrogation, Dalton claimed that the Uber app gained control of his mind and forced him to commit the murders. (By the way, these true crime documentaries have been so well received by viewers that ABC extended the original run from eight weeks to 12 — and now to 15.)

American Masters: Charley Pride (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Masters documentary tells the story of country music singer Charley Pride. Raised in segregated Mississippi, Pride — of “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” fame — proved artistic expression can triumph over prejudice and injustice.

Dateline (10 p.m., NBC) - On his sixth wedding anniversary, a man disappears after a duck hunting trip at Lake Seminole, Florida. He had been murdered.

Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This (10 p.m., Showtime) - This is comedian Tone Bell’s first stand-up special. You may recognize Bell as one of the stars of the new CBS sitcom “Fam.”

