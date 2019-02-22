How to watch the Lifetime documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

With news breaking on Friday of R. Kelly being charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse involving underage girls, the search is on for episodes of “Surviving R. Kelly,” the recent Lifetime documentary series credited with putting a spotlight on the accusations against the singer.
If you’re watching on television, Lifetime is airing some of the episodes on Monday, Feb. 25, starting at 7 p.m., after the airing of “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” (R. Kelly married Aaliyah when she was 15 years old, and the marriage was later annulled).
Episodes 4, 5 and 6 air Monday night, with the new program “Red Table Talk: Surviving R. Kelly” airing at 10:03 p.m. and again at 11:03 p.m. The “Red Table Talk” show has Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith talking with R. Kelly accuser Lisa Van Allen. Psychologist Dr. Candice Norcott will talk about how abusers manipulate victims.
After “Red Table Talk,” episodes 5 and 6 air again (not sure why episodes 1-3 are not airing).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
You can also look for the episodes on demand through your cable or satellite provider.
▪ You can watch all of the episodes online at the Lifetime website (or on the Lifetime mobile app), but you’ll need a cable, satellite or streaming account to log in.
▪ If you’re a streamer, the following services list Lifetime as a featured channel. You should be able to watch on demand with Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Philo DirecTV Now and FuboTV.
Comments