What to Watch on Saturday: Oxygen ends ‘Smiley Face Killers,’ Hallmark has ‘Love on the Menu’

By Brooke Cain

February 23, 2019 07:00 AM

Corporate executive Maggie Young meets the man of her dreams in Chef Hank Daniels when she makes a business deal with him to develop a line of gourmet frozen meals for her company. However, she is forced to choose between the chef and her career when her ruthless boss puts the kibosh on the deal earlier than expected and the chefs restaurant faces closure, despite Maggies hard work to help revive it following the loss of its critical star. Photo: Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith Credit: ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster
Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice (7 and 10 p.m. Oxygen) - In the finale of this true crime documentary series, the team of retired detectives investigates the 2005 death of a man who was found in a rural Michigan lake 21 days after he went missing. With little decomposition to the body, the team believes the death could be the work of the Smiley Face Killers.

Love on the Menu (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In tonight’s Hallmark movie, a popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet line of frozen fast food, but when his restaurant starts to have financial troubles, he changes his mind. This one stars Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith, and Barbara Niven

A Star is Born (8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies) - Watch the original 1937 version of this movie at 8 and then the 1954 version with Judy Garland and James Mason at 10. (And tomorrow night, we wait to see if the 2018 film wins any Oscars.)

Cold Justice (8 p.m., Oxygen) - In the conclusion to last week’s two-parter episode, the Cold Justice team have discovered a possible third murder victim and work to get answers for the families involved.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

