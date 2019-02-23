What to Watch on Saturday: Oxygen ends ‘Smiley Face Killers,’ Hallmark has ‘Love on the Menu’

Corporate executive Maggie Young meets the man of her dreams in Chef Hank Daniels when she makes a business deal with him to develop a line of gourmet frozen meals for her company. However, she is forced to choose between the chef and her career when her ruthless boss puts the kibosh on the deal earlier than expected and the chefs restaurant faces closure, despite Maggies hard work to help revive it following the loss of its critical star. Photo: Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith Credit: ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster Allister Foster Crown Media