What to Watch on Saturday: Oxygen ends ‘Smiley Face Killers,’ Hallmark has ‘Love on the Menu’

Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice (7 and 10 p.m. Oxygen) - In the finale of this true crime documentary series, the team of retired detectives investigates the 2005 death of a man who was found in a rural Michigan lake 21 days after he went missing. With little decomposition to the body, the team believes the death could be the work of the Smiley Face Killers.
Love on the Menu (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In tonight’s Hallmark movie, a popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet line of frozen fast food, but when his restaurant starts to have financial troubles, he changes his mind. This one stars Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith, and Barbara Niven
A Star is Born (8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies) - Watch the original 1937 version of this movie at 8 and then the 1954 version with Judy Garland and James Mason at 10. (And tomorrow night, we wait to see if the 2018 film wins any Oscars.)
Cold Justice (8 p.m., Oxygen) - In the conclusion to last week’s two-parter episode, the Cold Justice team have discovered a possible third murder victim and work to get answers for the families involved.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments