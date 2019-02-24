What to Watch on Sunday: The Oscars will air — without a host — on ABC

Oscars (8 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s host-less Academy Awards show will open with Adam Lambert performing with the surviving members of Queen. Check out the full list of Oscar nominees at Oscars.org.
When Calls the Heart (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In the season premiere, Abigail ushers in a new era by bringing telephones to Hope Valley, and Rosemary sees a potential romance between Faith and Carson.
Evan Goes Wild (9 p.m., Animal Planet) - It’s the premiere of a new show by the sexiest veterinarian in America, Evan Antin, who lives in Calabasas, California, with his dog, cat, monitor lizard, mangrove snake and tropical fish.
True Detective (9 p.m., HBO) - In the Season 3 finale, Wayne struggles to hold on to his memories and his grip on reality, as the truth behind the Purcell case is revealed.
