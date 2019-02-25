What to Watch on Monday: A new season of ‘The Voice’ and hometown dates on ‘The Bachelor’

The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - John Legend joins judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson for Season 16. We’ll be watching for local contestants.
The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Tonight we get the hometown dates of the four remaining bachelorettes, including Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the 2018 Miss North Carolina. Caelynn, who lives in Charlotte now, takes Colton to Fredericksburg, Va., where her family lives. The show promises one “devastating exit” tonight. Will it be Caelynn???
The Enemy Within (10 p.m., NBC) - A new series about a former CIA agent considered one of the most notorious traitors in American history, brought out of prison to help an FBI agent find the person who coordinated attacks on three cities.
