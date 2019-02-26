What to Watch on Tuesday: NC teen’s murder explored on ID, and is ‘Lethal Weapon’ finale the end?

Lethal Weapon (8 p.m., Fox) - In the season finale, Cole is investigated by the FBI and Murtaugh is forced to question his loyalty to his partner. There’s no word yet on whether or not this show, beset with cast troubles, will get canceled or renewed — especially with concerns that Damon Wayans intends to leave due to health problems. But Deadline reports that ending the show isn’t a foregone conclusion (they’re adjusting Wayans’ hours and things seem to be better, says Deadline), so if you’re still watching post-Clayne Crawford (I’m not), don’t give up hope for Season 4.
Hometown Homicide (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - In an episode called “Local Girl Gone,” the case of high school freshman Danielle Locklear of Hope Mills is examined. Locklear went missing in March 2014 and her body was later found in the South River near Autryville, weighted down with concrete blocks. The case was widely publicized, but we won’t give more away here. If you’d like to read more, The Fayetteville Observer covered it extensively. The case was also covered in a “Dateline” episode last year.
World of Dance (9 pm., NBC) - Season 3 of this dance competition series premieres after a second night of blind auditions on “The Voice.”
American Soul (9 p.m., BET) - Don has to save the show after a powerful earthquake almost destroys everything.
At Home with Amy Sedaris (10 p.m., truTV) - After Amy finds it impossible to create a hat from craft-room odds and ends, she is formally diagnosed with crafter’s block.
Frontline: Right to Fail (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Frontline tells the story of a schizophrenic man who has lived in institutions for decades, but suddenly faces violence and death after being ordered by the court to live on his own.
The Gifted (Midnight, Fox) - This new episode, slated for 9 p.m., will air at midnight on Fox 50 due to the Syracuse vs. UNC basketball game.
