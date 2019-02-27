What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ officially begins, ‘Masked Singer’ ends

Whiskey Cavalier (10 p.m., ABC) - There was a sneak preview of this new buddy-cop-style drama after the Oscars on Sunday, but I’m guessing not many stayed up to watch it (and even if you recorded it, you missed the last half unless you also recorded the Oscars Red Carpet show that followed). In the series, Scott Foley (“Scandal”) plays Will, an FBI “super-agent” who is deep in his feelings after a breakup, and finds himself teamed with a no-nonsense CIA agent named Frankie (Lauren Cohan, aka Maggie on “The Walking Dead.”). The pilot moves quickly and the show is plenty entertaining — lots of action, but with a sense of humor — and there’s a strong cast of supporting characters who will be regulars in these adventures. Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is especially sharp.
Also on tonight . . .
The Masked Singer (8 p.m., Fox) - In the season finale, the three finalists — Peacock, Bee and Monster — perform to win the golden mask, and all of their identities are revealed. Kenan Thompson is a guest panelist.
Gone (9 p.m., WGN) - Chris Noth (maybe you know him as Mr. Big in the “Sex and the City” series, or as Alicia’s sketchy husband in “The Good Wife,” or as Det. Mike Logan in the original “Law & Order”) leads this new series about an FBI agent who asks a former abuctee to join him on a task force that specializes in abduction and missing persons cases.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
In Pursuit with John Walsh (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Tonight’s episode features a short segment on missing Maia Sykes from Cary. 4-year-old Maia has been missing since April 12, 2018, and has allegedly been abducted by her mother, Zeporah Sykes. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for Zeporah Sykes in May of 2018.
Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo (11 p.m., Sundance) - This new true crime series chronicles the life of Tony Alamo, a televangelist and cult leader who, with his wife Susan, launched the Tony and Susan Alamo Christian Foundation in 1969. It was actually a cult — and it still operates today. The documentary series uses archival footage (including Alamo’s videotaped deposition) and interviews with FBI agents and cult survivors to explore the cultural consequences of the Alamo cult.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments