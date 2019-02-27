What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ officially begins, ‘Masked Singer’ ends

WHISKEY CAVALIER - “Pilot” - Following an emotional breakup, tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (code name: “Whiskey Cavalier”) is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (code name: “Fiery Tribune”). Together, they must lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world - and each other - while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics, on the season premiere of “Whiskey Cavalier,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Larry D. Horricks) ANA ORTIZ, SCOTT FOLEY, VIR DAS, LAUREN COHAN, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS Larry D. Horricks ABC