Entertainment

What to Watch on Thursday: A night of finales on ABC and ‘Better Things’ returns on FX

By Brooke Cain

February 28, 2019 07:00 AM

BETTER THINGS “Chicago” Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, February 28 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: (l-r) Liz Jenkins as TSA Agent, Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX
BETTER THINGS “Chicago” Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, February 28 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: (l-r) Liz Jenkins as TSA Agent, Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX Suzanne Tenner FX
BETTER THINGS “Chicago” Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, February 28 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: (l-r) Liz Jenkins as TSA Agent, Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox. CR: Suzanne Tenner/FX Suzanne Tenner FX

Better Things (10 p.m., FX) - Season 3 of this critically acclaimed Pamela Adlon show premieres. Adlon directs all episodes of the season — and it’s a season that almost didn’t happen. In 2017, Louis CK, Adlon’s longtime collaborator and her co-creator for the series, admitted to sexual misconduct. He was removed as an executive producer of “Better Things” and Adlon severed ties with him. She told NPR this week that after all that, her heart just wasn’t in the show, but that FX gave her the time to think and make up her mind.

Also on tonight . . .

Titan Games (8 p.m., NBC) - The original field of 64 athletes has been reduced to eight for tonight’s finale. One man and one woman will be named the ultimate Titans.

A Million Little Things (9 p.m., ABC) - Questions linger about Jon’s death in the Season 1 finale, but his family and friends try to move on.

How to Get Away with Murder (10 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s the Season 5 finale and the biggest mystery not yet solved: will this show get canceled or renewed?

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Brooke Cain

Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and also covers local retail.

  Comments  