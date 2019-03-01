What to Watch on Friday: On ’20/20,’ a young woman’s murder at the hands of friends

20/20: With Friends Like These (9 p.m., ABC) - This two-hour true crime documentary tells the story of the murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern at the hands of her childhood friend Liam McAtasney. Sarah’s car was found abandoned atop a bridge that connects Neptune City and Belmar, New Jersey, in 2016, and the search for her included friend Liam and Preston Taylor. Family and friends feared Sarah had jumped to her death, but a sinister murder plot to rob her of some inheritance money and throw her body off the bridge was soon uncovered. 20/20’s Amy Robach interviews Liam’s defense attorney, prosecutors, detectives, one of Sarah’s childhood friends and the rideshare drivers who discovered Sarah’s car. We’ll see hidden camera video of Liam’s confession, police dashboard video and interrogation videos.
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix) - This movie starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Maxwell Simba is based on the true story of a 13-year-old boy in Malawi who invents an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine.
Proven Innocent (9 p.m., Fox) - Easy’s church recruits the team to retry the case of William Hurston, a man convicted of murder at the age of 14 due to a coerced confession.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
