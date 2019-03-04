What to Watch on Monday: The episode of ‘The Bachelor’ in which Colton jumps the fence

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Colton takes the final three women — Cassie, Hannah G. and Tayshia — on overnight dates in Portugal. (And yes, “Bachelor” fans, it looks like this will be the night Colton jumps the fence. And that’s not a euphemism for losing his virginity, although I suppose that could happen as well.) Read all of our coverage of “The Bachelor,” which this season included the 2018 Miss North Carolina USA, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.
America’s Hidden Stories (8 p.m., Smithsonian) - The first episode of this new series, which looks into the stories we may not know about in big moments in history, focuses on the Salem witch trials of the 17th century. A team of scholars reexamines this 300-year-old case that saw more than 200 men, women and children accused of witchcraft (in the end, 19 were hanged). The program uses old documents to uncover fresh clues about the dark past of Salem, Mass., and locate the true long-lost site of the witch hangings.
I Am the Night (9 p.m., TNT) - In the finale of this limited series about the Black Dahlia murder, Fauna learns about what happens to Jimmy Lee and tries to get back home. Meanwhile, Watts explodes into riots, and Jay, stewing in a jail cell, hatches a desperate plan.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
