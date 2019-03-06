What to Watch on Wednesday: Documentary follows one polar bear’s journey over four years

My Journey with a Polar Bear (8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - Norwegian filmmaker Asgeir Helgestad follows one polar bear mother’s life over the course of four years, documenting her struggle to raise her cubs as their home melts away.
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 2 finale, Ramsay and his team work at two Los Angeles restaurants: Social and M’Dears Bakery & Bistro.
Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) - We’ll find out more tonight on how our Duke pre-med student Keith Sowell is getting along the “Edge of Extinction” island after last week’s tribal council ouster.
American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - More auditions in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Louisville, Ky., and Los Angeles. We’re hearing rumors that at least one North Carolina person shows up in auditions tonight.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments