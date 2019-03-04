WRAL adds a new member to its weather team

WRAL debuted a new member of its weather team this weekend: Peta Sheerwood, who comes to the station from WOWT 6, an NBC affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sheerwood, a Miami native, studied telecommunications, meteorology and climatology at the University of Florida, and is currently working on her masters in geosciences with a concentration in applied meteorology.
WRAL vice president and general manager Joel Davis said on Monday that Sheerwood interviewed in Raleigh in November 2018, shortly after meteorologist Mike Moss announced that he would retire at the end of the year. Davis said he would have loved for Moss and Sheerwood to overlap some on the weather desk, but Sheerwood was under contract at WOWT until recently.
Sheerwood will handle weather on weekend mornings.
Before her time at WOWT, Sheerwood, worked at stations in Lincoln, Nebraska, and in Gainesville and Miami, Florida.
WRAL has not yet announced final plans to fill spots left open when chief meteorologist Greg Fishel left the station in mid-February. Fishel said at the time that “personal challenges” led to his resignation. The specifics of those challenges were not revealed, with WRAL calling it a “personnel matter.”
