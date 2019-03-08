Julia Michaels writes hits for other singers, but she’s a rising star on her own

In a recent interview with The News & Observer, James Bay gushed when speaking about his recent collaboration with Julia Michaels. Michaels co-wrote Bay’s latest single, “Peer Pressure,” which dropped at the end of February.





“When I had the chance to write with Julia, I jumped at it,” Bay told The News & Observer last month. “She’s incredibly talented. I traveled (to Australia) to make this happen and I have a tremendous song because of it. Julia is one of the best songwriters out there.”

Michaels, 25, who will perform Friday at the Lincoln Theatre, laughed when she heard Bay’s compliment.

“He’s so talented and so nice,” Michaels says while calling from her Los Angeles home. “He drove my mom to the airport. It’s really cool to be recognized for songwriting.”

The Iowa native, who is based in Los Angeles, has an impressive array of credits. Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Hailee Steinfeld are just some of the pop stars with hits crafted by Michaels, who also penned a duet with Keith Urban. Michaels wrote the majority of tracks from “Revival,” Selena Gomez’ breakthrough album.

“It’s all been beyond my wildest dreams,” Michaels says. “Who could ever guess things would turn out this way, but it’s just been amazing. But the fact is that I love to write. It all starts with writing.”

But Michaels also writes and records for herself. Her Grammy-nominated “Issues,” allowed her to break through as a solo recording artist. The catchy tune, one that tackles depression, became a world-wide hit. The song was nominated for Song of the Year in 2018, and Michaels, herself, was nominated for Best New Artist.

“Life isn’t easy,” Michaels says. “I like to write about what people face. I think reality is an important component of songwriting.”

“Inner Monologue Part 1,” which dropped in January, is Michaels’ latest project. The five-song collection is filled with hook-laden heartbreak. The tunes range from acoustic ballads to electro-pop to slick R&B.

“I like to mix it up,” Michaels says. “I can’t write only one style of music. I like to take chances and do different things.”

A couple of high profile pals lend their vocals to “Inner Monologue.” Gomez duets during “Anxiety” and Niall Horan belts out “What a Time” with Michaels.

Her cell phone contains an impressive batch of contacts.

“I guess that’s what happens when you work with so many people,” Michaels says. “I’m fortunate since I have so many great friends in the business.”





One difference between Michaels and her array of famous buddies is they’ve each headlined major tours. “I’ve yet to go out on one of those,” Michaels says. “This will be my first time out as a headliner. I’m sure it will be a blast but I’ve had to battle stage fright. I’ve come a long way. I’ve had panic attacks but I’m better. I would rather face my fears than be paralyzed by them. Sure, I have anxiety but I don’t let my anxiety control me. I’ve worked on being able to control what’s happening with me internally”

After headlining her own tour, she will open for Pink, including March 9 in Charlotte.

Touring on the road isn’t easy for Michaels. “It’s tough because you’re not eating or sleeping right,” Michaels says. “But I’m not complaining. I realize how fortunate I am to be able to have this amazing career doing what I love. I get to write for myself and other people and I can record and tour. There’s nothing I would rather do.”

Bay believes that Michaels is going to blow up. “If you have a chance to see Julia now, I would do it,” Bay says. “She’s so gifted and talented, that she’s going to be playing very big venues one day. Look at what she’s done. She’s wrote massive hits for people. Just watch out and see where she is three years from now. You can say you saw her way back when.”

Details

Who: Julia Michaels with Spazz Cardigan

When: 8 p.m. March 8

Where: Lincoln Theatre, 126 E. Cabarrus St., Raleigh

Tickets: $25

Info: 919-821-4111 or lincolntheatre.com