What to Watch on Thursday: A new season of ‘For the People,’ a blockbuster night on ‘RuPaul’

For the People (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 2 premiere, Sandra (Britt Robertson), with the help of new investigator Ted (Charles Michael Davis of “Younger”), must defend a teenage gamer whose online argument leads to a police raid that ends with the death of a United States senator. Hope Davis, Anna Deavere Smith, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Ben Shenkman also star.
Also on tonight . .
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) - After Gordon is shot in an attempt to establish a cease-fire, he hallucinates a trial for his life that could have deadly, real consequences;
RuPaul’s Drag Race (9 p.m., VH1) - The queens must act in drag versions of blockbuster movies. Guest judges are Sydelle Noel (“Black Panther”) and Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”).
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
