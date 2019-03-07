Entertainment

What to Watch on Thursday: A new season of ‘For the People,’ a blockbuster night on ‘RuPaul’

By Brooke Cain

March 07, 2019 07:00 AM

Britt Robertson, left, and Charles Michael Davis in ABC’s “For the People.”
For the People (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 2 premiere, Sandra (Britt Robertson), with the help of new investigator Ted (Charles Michael Davis of “Younger”), must defend a teenage gamer whose online argument leads to a police raid that ends with the death of a United States senator. Hope Davis, Anna Deavere Smith, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Ben Shenkman also star.

Also on tonight . .

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) - After Gordon is shot in an attempt to establish a cease-fire, he hallucinates a trial for his life that could have deadly, real consequences;

RuPaul’s Drag Race (9 p.m., VH1) - The queens must act in drag versions of blockbuster movies. Guest judges are Sydelle Noel (“Black Panther”) and Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”).

