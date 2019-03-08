What to Watch on Friday: Gayle King’s R. Kelly interview on CBS and more true crime on 20/20

The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly (8 p.m., CBS) - The clips from Gayle King’s exclusive interview with R&B star R. Kelly, arrested last month on multiple charges of sexual abuse involving underage girls, were pretty shocking. Kelly — arrested again on Wednesday (failure to pay child support this time) not long after segments of the interview aired on “CBS This Morning” — screamed, cried, ranted, cursed and stomped around King, proclaiming his innocence, saying he was fighting for his life and saying that he was being “assassinated” by liars. Tonight we can see the full interview with Kelly, including parts not previously shown, and the interview with the two young women currently living with him, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage. You have to see this one to believe it.
20/20: Deadly Dance in Texas (9 p.m., ABC) - This week’s two-hour true crime documentary looks at the 2015 murder-for-hire plot in which one doctor (Thomas Michael Dixon) was convicted for killing another doctor (Joseph Sonnier) who was at the time dating Dixon’s ex-girlfriend. Sounds simple enough, but in December 2018, Dixon was set free after winning an appeal, and he’s now seeking a new trial — his third trial on these same charges. This special has interviews with two jurors from Dixon’s first trial, with Dixon’s appellate attorney, and with the trigger man. ABC also has interviews with journalists who covered the case, investigators and family members of both doctors.
After Life (Netflix) - In this new 6-part series written and directed by Ricky Gervais, Gervais plays Tony, a man with the perfect life until his wife Lisa dies. Angry, hurt and lonely, Tony contemplates suicide, but instead decides to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes. Instead of turning on him, his friends and family try to save the nice guy they used to know. It also stars Kerry Godliman, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Bradley, Ashley Jensen and Penelope Wilton.
Beverly Hills, 90210 (Pop) - The Pop network pays tribute to the late Luke Perry with a marathon of the best Dylan McKay episodes from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Sunday, March 10. The network will also start airing the show from the beginning starting Monday, March 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (7 p.m., Oxygen) - This 2015 NBC episode of Dateline, focusing on the 2007 murder of Durham graduate student Denita Smith, gets new a second run on Oxygen.
