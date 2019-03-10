What to Watch on Sunday: HBO’s ‘Adnan’ documentary series picks up where ‘Serial’ left off

The Case Against Adnan Syed (9 p.m., HBO) - This compelling four-part documentary series takes a new look at the murder of 18-year-old Baltimore County high school student Hae Lee in 1999 and the conviction of her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed, as well as Syed’s current quest for a new trial. The story of Adnan and Hae was first made internationally famous by the 2015 podcast “Serial.” In “The Case Against Adnan Syed,” director Amy Berg covers some of that same ground, but also includes new interviews and new information that questions the state’s case, and gives a closer look at the families of Hae and Adnan. Prominent in the series is Syed family friend and advocate Rabia Chaudry, who originally reached out to “Serial” podcast host Sarah Koenig about the story. Local viewers may get a bit of a jolt when filmmakers travel to North Carolina to interview Hae’s boyfriend at the time of her death, Don Clinedinst of LensCrafters fame.
Also on tonight . . .
American Gods (8 p.m. Starz) - In the Season 2 premiere, Mr. World plots revenge for the attack against him in Season 1, while Shadow joins Wednesday’s attempt to convince the Old Gods of the case for war.
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul (9 p.m., CBS) - Tyler Perry hosts a tribute to the singer’s lgendary career, featuring performances from Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle and more.
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - This new movie mystery series starts with “A Puzzle to Die For,” in which a crossword puzzle editor’s life is disrupted when several clues in her recent puzzles are linked to unsolved crimes. It stars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott.
Epic Yellowstone (9 p.m., Smithsonian) - This new 4-part series was filmed over the course of three years and narrated by actor Bill Pullman. The series captures rare wildlife footage, shot completely in the wild with no captive or enclosed animals with state-of-the-art 8K cameras, drone timelapse and other technologies.
