What to Watch on Monday: UK series ‘Manhunt’ gets US debut, ‘Bachelor’ finale (part 1) on ABC

Manhunt (Acorn) - This original Acorn series — the highest rated UK series since “Broadchurch” and “Bodyguard” — makes its North American debut. It stars Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”) as the real life detective DCI Colin Sutton who tenaciously pursued serial killer Levi Bellfield. For the uninitiated, Acorn is a subscription streaming service with British programming.
The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Tonight is the first part of two-night finale that picks up with Colton jumping the fence and taking off into the Portuguese night after Cassie’s rejection. After he’s returned to the “Bachelor” site, he has to deal with Tayshia and Hannah G., who have no idea what has happened. Things end tomorrow night with an “After the Final Rose” episode. Catch up on all our “Bachelor” coverage from this season, which included a Raleigh woman and Miss North Carolina USA for 2018.
America’s Hidden Stories (8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - This week’s installment goes back to March 1864, when secret plans to burn Richmond, Va., to the ground and murder Confederate President Jefferson Davis were discovered on the body of a slain Union soldier named Col. Ulric Dahlgren. Experts today argue whether this incident was the driving force behind the assassination of President Lincoln.
The Passage (8 p.m., Fox) - In the two-hour Season 1 finale, a dangerous explosion may be the only way to stop the virals’ escape from Project NOAH, and Amy is the one who must decide what’s best for humanity.
The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 2 finale, a bar fight sends Shaun for treatment at St. Bonaventure.
