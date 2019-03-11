How to watch the 2019 ACC Tournament: Schedules, TV and streaming options

This year’s ACC Tournament kicks off Tuesday in Charlotte, and it’s the last year the tournament will air on WRAL via Raycom Sports (all ACC games move to the ACC Network, with 24/7 programming, starting in August).

But for now, getting the games is fairly straightforward, and there are options for traditional TV and streaming.

We have the full schedule below with start times and channels, plus info on when the NBC programs preempted by the games will air again on WRAL (and you can always stream those NBC shows on NBC.com or through the NBC app — but you’ll likely need a cable/satellite/streaming password to go that route).

On TV: The games will air on WRAL and ESPN channels. You’ll need cable/satellite or a streaming service to watch ESPN. Cable or satellite also make it easier to watch WRAL, but it’s not necessary. You can still get WRAL channels with an antenna (and if you don’t have cable, you probably already have one of those). If a game is listed for WRAL2, that means it’s on the station’s over-the-air antenna channel 5.2 or cable channel 1255 on Spectrum. The WRAL2 games are just on Tuesday during the day.

Via streaming: No cable? No antenna? No problem! You can also stream the games on TheACC.com (online through your web browser). The games will not be streaming on ACC Network Extra, the ACC/ESPN streaming app.

Round One: Tuesday, March 12

Noon: #12 Miami vs. #13 Wake Forest on WRAL2 and ESPN

2 p.m.: #10 Georgia Tech vs. #15 Notre Dame on WRAL2 and ESPN

7 p.m.: #11 Boston College vs. #14 Pittsburgh on WRAL

WRAL/NBC Programming Note: “This is Us” and “New Amsterdam” should air as scheduled. “Ellen’s Game of Games,” scheduled for 8 p.m. on NBC, will air overnight on WRAL in the 1:30 a.m. neighborhood.

Round Two: Wednesday, March 13

Noon: #8 NC State vs. #9 Clemson on WRAL and ESPN

2 p.m.: Winner of Miami/Wake Forest vs. #5 Virginia Tech on WRAL and ESPN

7 p.m.: Winner of Georgia Tech/Nortre Dame vs. #7 Louisville on WRAL and ESPN2

9 p.m.: Winner of Boston College/Pittsburgh vs. #6 Syracuse on WRAL and ESNP2

WRAL/NBC Programming Note: “Days of Our Lives” (1 p.m.), “The Doctors” (2 p.m.) and “Doctor Phil” will air on WRAL2. Starting around 1:30 a.m., WRAL will air prime time shows “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire.”

North Carolina State’s Eric Lockett (5) drives against Clemson’s Shelton Mitchell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Ben McKeown AP

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14

12:30 p.m.: #1 Virginia vs. winner of NC State/Clemson on WRAL and ESPN

2:50 p.m.: #4 Florida State vs. TBD on WRAL and ESPN

7 p.m.: #2 North Carolina vs. TBD on WRAL and ESPN

9 p.m.: #3 Duke vs. TBD on WRAL and ESPN

WRAL/NBC Programming Note: “Days of Our Lives” (1 p.m.), “The Doctors” (2 p.m.) and “Doctor Phil” will air on WRAL2. “Chicago P.D.” (from Wednesday) will air on WRAL around 2:30 a.m. with “Superstore” and “AP Bio” to follow.

Semifinals: Friday, March 15

7 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD on WRAL and ESPN

9 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD on WRAL and ESPN

WRAL/NBC Programming Note: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Will & Grace” and “Law & Order: SVU” will air on WRAL starting around 2 a.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, March 16

8 p.m.: The ACC Tournament Championship game will air on WRAL and ESPN

WRAL/NBC Programming Note: Starting at 1:30 a.m., WRAL will air “The Blacklist,” “Dateline NBC” and “Dateline Saturday Night Mystery.”