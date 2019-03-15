What’s going on this week? Here are 10 of our Best Bets.

There’s a lot going on this week. Here’s your cheat sheet of can’t-miss events around town.
Mumford & Sons
Mumford & Sons is back with new music, and they’re bringing their Delta Tour to Raleigh March 17. The PNC Arena show is fifth stop on a tour that already is selling out across the world. The tour is in support of their latest album, “Delta,” which has produced the singles “Guiding Light” and “Beloved.” But while the band continues to mix up their sound, you can be sure they’ll play arena-thumping, crowd-stomping classics, “I Will Wait,” “Winter Winds” and “Little Lion Man.” The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets appear to still be available at press time, starting at $60.50. thepncarena.com
Art in Bloom
DC’s got the Cherry Blossom Festival; we’ve got Art in Bloom — a four-day festival of flowers with 50-plus arrangements serving as interpretations of the museum’s art and related events. So stop to smell the roses and daisies and lilies and more via special extended hours, set to include food ops and daily trunk shows in the Museum Store. NCMA, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh. March 21-24. Thursday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; with last entry one hour prior to closing time each day. Members $13, nonmembers $18, free for children 6 and under. ncartmuseum.org
Wine Tasting
Tuesdays are for… wine, and we’re all sip, sip, hooray for this opp to rosé all day (OK, for a few evening hours) in The Studio @ Unscripted. There, award-winning estate winery Rickety Bridge selections will be paired with fish, meats, grains and sweets inspired by African and French origins of Unscripted chef Oscar Gnapi. Kick off the evening with a welcome pour of brut rosé, followed by featured wines Chenin blanc, pinotage and a Noble Late Harvest dessert wine. 202 Corcoran St., Durham. March 19, 6-8 p.m. Tickets $49. eventbrite.com/e/wine-tasting-at-unscripted-with-rickety-bridge-winery-tickets-55981239394
Superpower Dogs 3D
Joining the likes of Flash and Emma Frost: Fido and friends, except they’re superheroes in real life. Featuring a pack of real-life dog heroes (think disaster responders, science researchers, companions to people with special needs), this 45-minute family friendly IMAX flick scoping life-saving feats and extraordinary bravery of pups around the globe promises to get all dog lovers in all the feels. Bonus? On March 16 and 17, an on-site dog trick and agility show (2 p.m.), plus reading therapy dogs from Helping Paws International and the RPD canine unit for meet and greets. Marbles/IMAX, 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. Opens March 15, plays daily through spring and beyond, times vary. Movie tickets:$7 for adults, $5 children; Museum + IMAX, $10; agility training, K-9 unit included in museum admission. imaxraleigh.org/nowshowing/Superpower-Dogs-3D
Hibernian’s Annual St. Paddy’s Block Party
Slainte, blokes! Time to get craic (pronounced “crack,” and Gaelic for epic fun). Hibernian’s perennial shamrock shenanigans are back, taking over the block surrounding its Glenwood South outpost with plenty of food, brews, tunes, plus — because you’re lucky — a Jameson Ice Luge, kids face painting (yes, family friendly portions exist), Irish dancers and more. 311 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. March 16, 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Free. facebook.com/events/290930598447443/
Supper Club No. 7: Head to Tail
Trade up Taco Tuesday at Whiskey Kitchen for a night Don Draper would drool at. Think off-menu offerings full of whiskey and pork presented head to tail with seven paired courses at Supper Club No. 7, the seventh edition of Supper Club. The event, according to a news release, explores the “complete utilization of whole hog paired with deconstructed approach to grains and spirits.” A springy cocktail with in-state spirits and the likes of grilled beet ravioli and pork shank ragu await. Nom nom. Whiskey Kitchen, 201 W. Martin St., Raleigh. March 19, 7-10 p.m. Tickets $90. whiskey.kitchen/store/event/supper-club-no7/
Portraits of Durham
Bull City. The Dirty. City of Medicine. DURM. What’s it to you? Durham Arts Council posed just that question — who/what represents Durham to you — in an open call to artists, garnering over 200 submissions. A whopping 95 of those will be on display repping the faces, places and lifestyle of the city via 64 local artists, from high-school students to pros. The show is being held in conjunction with Durham150. Semans and Allenton Galleries of Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. Runs March 15-May 2. Third Friday opening reception, March 15, 6 p.m. Free. durhamarts.org
Reptile & Amphibian Day 2019
If you have a thing for toads — and who doesn’t? — you should probably find yourself at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences for Reptile and Amphibian Day. The toad-tastic event lets you come face to face with the warty creatures (and their reptile/amphibian friends), with educations stations and live feeding demos, plus presentations like “Toadally Folklore,” “Terrific Toads” and more. 11 W. Jones St., Raleigh. March 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. naturalsciences.org
Street Fashion Meetup: Suits & Sneakers
It’s like Fashion Week meets your Insta game. Swap #OOTD selfies for a live street fashion meetup/photo session gathering for fashionista at #StreetFashionMeetup, suits and sneakers edition. Come one, come all (18 and over) in your best themed getup to entice photogs to shoot your image. 130 E. Main St., Durham. March 16, 1-4 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com/e/street-fashion-meetup-suits-sneakers-tickets-57536550371
Durham Beer Crawl
The luck of the Irish has certainly befallen you as Durham Beer Crawl collides with St. Paddy’s weekend. Three hours, four stops, eight limited-release brews. Slainte! Beer Durham, Durty Bull Brewing, Geer St. Garden and Pour Taproom are participating. Start at Pour Taproom, 202 N. Corcoran St., Durham. March 16, 2-5 p.m. Tickets $25. eventbrite.com/e/durham-beer-crawl-tickets-56173030045
