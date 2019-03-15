‘The Wizard of Oz’ is turning 80 this year. Here’s how to see it on the big screen.

On March 18, the Rialto Theatre is celebrating the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz” with a screening of the beloved classic as part the Monday at the Movies series. The 1939 musical fantasy, which was an adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” stars Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr, Frank Morgan, Billie Burke and Margaret Hamilton as the iconic Wicked Witch of the West. “The Wizard of Oz” was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, but only won two: Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow,” and Best Score. Fitting for a film from which everyone knows the songs.
7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other Highlights:
▪ March 15, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Winter Film Series continues with Ernst Lubitsch’s 1923 rom-com “Rosita,” starring Mary Pickford, Holbrook Blinn and Irene Rich. The showing of this classic silent film will feature live piano accompaniment by Nathan Shirley. NCMA Film Curator Laura Boyes introduces the screening at the SECU Auditorium in the East Building. 8 p.m. $5 ($7 for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ March 15, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is offering a double feature of two Alfred Hitchcock classics: “Rear Window” (1954), and “North By Northwest” (1959) as part of the Retroclassics Film Series. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.50. March 20, the Cinema Overdrive Series is presenting Menahem Golan’s 1980 sci-fi musical “The Apple” at 7 p.m. $7. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ March 16, the Cary Theater is screening Christine Parker’s 2019 horror flick “Blood of the Mummy” as part of the Sick Chick Flicks series at 2 p.m. March 17, Nadine Labaki’s 2018 drama “Capernaum” shows at 2 p.m. March 21, The Cary hosts the 20th annual Animation Show of Shows, a program of 15 animated shorts, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film, except for the “Blood of the Mummy” event, which is $8-$10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ March 15, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is offering up Stephen Norrington’s 1998 sci-fi action thriller “Blade.” March 16, there will be a double feature of films by B-movie mastermind Jim Wynorski: “Chopping Mall” (1986), and “The Return of Swamp Thing” (1989). On March 17, it’s Roger Corman’s 1960 horror comedy “The Little Shop of Horrors,” and Alan Rickman’s 2014 romantic drama “A Little Chaos,” both presented in partnership with North Carolina Museum of Art and the Art in Bloom series. March 18, there will be a Movie Party for Luis Llosa’s 1997 action adventure “Anaconda.” March 19, it’s Paul Schrader’s 1982 fantasy thriller “Cat People.” March 20, Russ Meyer’s 1965 action comedy “Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!” screens as part of the Weird Wednesday series.
Check the Alamo’s website for show-times and ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ March 18 in Durham, Duke University’s Screen/Society is screening the new 4K Restoration of Dennis Hopper’s 1971 drama “The Last Movie” at the Smith Warehouse, Bay 12, Room A103 at 7 p.m. Free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
▪ March 18, Schoolkids Records in Raleigh is showing Adam McKay’s 2006 NASCAR comedy “Talladega Nights : The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” as part of the Monday Movies series. Free. 7 p.m. Details: 919-821-7766 or schoolkidsrecords.com.
