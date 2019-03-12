The Red Hat shows at Raleigh’s Bluegrass Festival will be free for the first time

Inching ever closer to its name Wide Open Bluegrass, the annual bluegrass festival in downtown Raleigh will offer free admission to its main stage shows at Red Hat Amphitheater.

The International Bluegrass Music Association has held its annual music festival, conference and awards ceremony in Raleigh since 2013. Much of the festival is free, with dozens of acts performing on multiple stages throughout downtown Raleigh.

But this fall, Red Hat shows also will be free general admission to attend, the IBMA announced Tuesday in a press release.

The aim, the organization said, is to make the festival’s most sought-after shows more accessible.

“With the help of our Raleigh partners and key sponsors, IBMA is transitioning our festival to a free, mission-forward event — taking bluegrass to the masses by reducing all barriers to participation,” IBMA executive director Paul Schiminger said in a release. “All are welcome to come hear the best in bluegrass music today.”

Red Hat typically hosts the festival’s top acts for ticketed shows, including artists like Rhiannon Giddens, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Alison Krauss, Steve Martin and Bela Fleck.

There still will be ticketed sections for the shows: $70 for non-IBMA members with members receiving a $10 discount. Free seats will be on a limited basis and cannot be reserved, the IBMA said.





The Red Hat shows typically have been blocks of performances, rather than tickets for individual acts. That practice looks to continue this year, though shows will begin later in the day than in the past. Six-hour blocks will begin at 5 p.m. Music often has started around 1 or 2 p.m.

This year’s Wide Open Bluegrass is Sept. 24-28. The event is one of the Triangle’s biggest and has set attendance and economic development records every year since it moved from Nashville.

It will remain in Raleigh through at least 2021.

Last year, more than 223,000 people attended the sixth annual event, according to figures from Visit Raleigh, The News & Observer reported in October.

Visitor spending reached $12.7 million, which represented a $1 million increase over 2017.

In addition to concerts, IBMA hosts a business convention, awards show and Bluegrass Ramble nightclub performances.