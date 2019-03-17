Entertainment

What to Watch on Sunday: CNN premieres Nixon documentary series ‘Tricky Dick’

By Brooke Cain

March 17, 2019 07:00 AM

CNN
CNN

Tricky Dick (9 p.m., CNN) - CNN debuts the first part of a four-part docuseries exploring the life of President Richard Nixon, tracking his rise, fall and incredible comeback. The series will cover Nixon’s early political maneuvers in California and the game-changing Kennedy-Nixon debates through his disgraceful Watergate exit.The series features never-before-seen footage.

The Case Against Adnan Syed (9 p.m., HBO) - The second episode in this four-episode documentary series focuses in part on Adnan’s friend, Jay Wilds, who claimed he helped Adnan bury Hae Lee’s body in 1999.

Billions (9 p.m., Showtime) - In the Season 4 premiere, Axe closes ranks, determined to destroy Taylor. Meanwhile, Chuck, no longer district attorney, struggles to regain power.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

  Comments  