J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is still on, and the new lineup has been revealed

J. Cole’s inaugural Dreamville Festival is ready for a second chance.

The daylong music event at Dorothea Dix Park is April 6, and North Carolina’s Cole has revealed the much anticipated lineup with many of the same acts that were announced in the fall.

“We backkkkkkkkk,” Cole tweeted Tuesday.

Cole will headline the show, which also will feature SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, 6lack, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Davido, Bas, J.I.D., Grammy-nominated Triangle resident Rapsody, Cozz, Saba, Earth Gang, Ari Lennox, Omen, Charlotte’s Lute and Raleigh’s Mez.

Gates open at 12 noon.

The festival originally was scheduled for the fall but was washed away by Hurricane Florence, as were most other indoor and outdoor events at that time.

But the Grammy-nominated rapper and former Fayetteville resident regrouped, turning the second take of Dreamville Festival into a fundraiser.

Among the acts added to this revived festival are 21 Savage, who, according to The Source magazine, just recently started performing again after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this year. Atlanta artist 6lack was also added.

The new Dreamville lineup doesn’t include Rich the Kid or Young Thug, who were in the original list last year.

Ticket-holders who bought tickets for Sept. 15 had to decide in October whether they would continue to use them.

Tickets remain on sale at a variety of price points, starting at $119 for general admission passes. VIP packages are $240 to $449 and include better seats, private bathrooms, VIP bars and food vendors and a quicker entry process.

The event also benefits Cole’s Dreamville Foundation and the Dorothea Dix Conservancy.

Dreamville organizers also revealed new details about festival vendors and tips on getting around during the event. With the festival taking over Dorthea Dix park, there will be shuttles from parking sites at NC State and downtown Raleigh.

There will be around 20 food vendors, including popular food trucks Oak City Fish & Chips, Big C Waffles and Qspresso.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after a splashy GQ cover story, interview and Raleigh photo shoot with the former Fayetteville resident. It was an unusually revealing interview for the typically private musician.

He talked about fatherhood — he has a toddler son, according to the story — and how he “changed my life in order to get ready to have a family and to have a son.”

He also talked about the struggles to comply with the current industry standards of producing singles and while he truly wanted to win his 2012 Grammy for Best New Artist, he seems to be at peace with the outcome.

“It would’ve been disastrous for me, because subconsciously it would’ve been sending me a signal of like ‘Okay, I am supposed to be this guy,’” he told GQ. “But I would’ve been the dude that had that one great album and then fizzled out.

“I’m not supposed to have a Grammy, you know what I mean?” he says. “At least not right now, and maybe never. And if that happens, then that’s just how it was supposed to be.”

For information, go to DreamvilleFest.com.