Entertainment

What to Watch on Thursday: The first round of NCAA Tourney action starts

By Brooke Cain

March 21, 2019 07:00 AM

Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) tries for a steal from Florida State’s David Nichols (11) during the first half on Saturday, March 16, 2019 during the ACC Tournament championship game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) tries for a steal from Florida State’s David Nichols (11) during the first half on Saturday, March 16, 2019 during the ACC Tournament championship game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) tries for a steal from Florida State’s David Nichols (11) during the first half on Saturday, March 16, 2019 during the ACC Tournament championship game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

NCAA Tournament (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV) - The First Round of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament starts today, with games spread over four networks. In ACC action today, Florida State plays Vermont at 2 p.m. on TBS and Syracuse plays Baylor on truTV, likely around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Round 1 continues Friday night and Round 2 takes place Saturday and Sunday. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options.

Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) - On the precipice of Gotham’s reunification, Gordon and Bruce find themselves face-to-face with a newly transformed Eduardo, and discover the real mastermind behind the city’s current chaos.

Will & Grace (9 p.m., NBC) - When both of their boyfriends ask to move in, Will and Grace each use the other as an excuse to stop it from happening. Meanwhile, a snowstorm traps Karen at the office and Jack in an elevator with an old flame.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

  Comments  