What to Watch on Thursday: The first round of NCAA Tourney action starts

NCAA Tournament (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV) - The First Round of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament starts today, with games spread over four networks. In ACC action today, Florida State plays Vermont at 2 p.m. on TBS and Syracuse plays Baylor on truTV, likely around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Round 1 continues Friday night and Round 2 takes place Saturday and Sunday. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options.
Gotham (8 p.m., Fox) - On the precipice of Gotham’s reunification, Gordon and Bruce find themselves face-to-face with a newly transformed Eduardo, and discover the real mastermind behind the city’s current chaos.
Will & Grace (9 p.m., NBC) - When both of their boyfriends ask to move in, Will and Grace each use the other as an excuse to stop it from happening. Meanwhile, a snowstorm traps Karen at the office and Jack in an elevator with an old flame.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
