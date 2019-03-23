What to Watch on Saturday: Investigation Discovery’s timely look at ‘Atlanta Child Murders’

The Atlanta Child Murders (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This very timely three-hour special looks at the a 23-month period starting in 1979 when 29 African American children were snatched from their families and killed in Atlanta. Wayne Williams was eventually arrested and prosecuted for the murders of two adults, with police assuring the public he was also responsible for the child murders. Did he really do it? Atlanta officials announced just days ago that they are re-evaluating the evidence in this case. This ID special also takes a fresh look at that evidence. (You might also take a listen to the podcast Atlanta Monster, which explored the possibility of Williams’ innocence last year.)
Also on tonight . . .
NCAA Tournament (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV) - The Second Round of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament starts today, with games spread over four networks. In ACC action today, Florida State plays at 6:10 p.m. on TNT. Round 2 continues tomorrow. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options.
Accident, Suicide or Murder (7 p.m., Oxygen) - In this new true crime series, Oxygen retraces suspicious death cases from start to finish looking for red flags that put the case in question to start with. The first episode is called “The Sinister Minister” and it is about a pastor’s wife who dies in a car accident in Pennsylvania. The congregation mourns her passing, but when another member of the church commits suicide in the pastor’s office, red flags fly and the wife’s death is investigated.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Love to the Rescue (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Oh, a dog movie! This week’s Spring Fever movie is about a single mom and a single dad who both promised their respective kids that they could adopt a specific dog from the shelter. To decide which home is best for Bruce, they agree to joint custody for one month.
Funny Women of a Certain Age (9 p.m., Showtime) - This Showtime comedy showcase features comedians Fran Drescher, Carole Montgomery, Luenell, Lynne Koplitz, Kerri Louise and Vanessa Hollingshead.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments