What to Watch on Monday: Does Chimney’s origin story episode mean a goodbye on ’9-1-1’?

9-1-1 (9 p.m., Fox) - I’m terrified to watch tonight. Why they gotta keep trying to kill Chimney!?! It looks like tonight’s episode is a flashback to how Chimney joined Station 118, so I’m not sure when we’ll learn whether or not he survived the attack from Evil Doug. But the previews from last week seemed to show a fireman funeral, right? Please be tricking us, Fox.
Also on tonight . . .
NCAA Tournament (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV) - The Second Round of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament continues today, with games spread over four networks. Round 2 continues tomorrow. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - It’s the first night of Battle Rounds, so coaches get Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerin, Khalid and Brooks & Dunn to help their singers prepare. The winners of the duet battles will advance to the next round.
Jesus: His Life (8 p.m., History) - This eight-part series tells the story of Jesus through the people in his life who were closest to him: Joseph, John the Baptist, Mary Mother of Jesus, Caiaphas, Judas Iscariot, Pontius Pilate, Mary Magdalene and Peter.
The Truth Will Out (Acorn) - The top-rated Swedish crime drama makes its debut on the Acorn streaming site.
Women, War & Peace II (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This documentary series tells the stories of women’s role in dramatic conflicts and peace settlements across the globe. Two episodes tonight.
