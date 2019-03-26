What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘This Is Us’ goes back in time for the story of Randall and Beth

This Is Us (9 p.m., NBC) - Two years ago this show gave us what we thought was our married couple ideal in Randall and Beth, and now it looks like they’re slowly tearing that marriage apart. Last week Randall left Beth the voicemail message heard ‘round the world. This week we get the history of Randall and Beth’s relationship through the ages.
The Rookie (10 p.m., ABC) - Are we over last week’s tragedy? The correct answer is no. But the show moves on -- this week with a massive earthquake that throws Los Angeles into chaos.
The Village (10 p.m., NBC) - Sarah uncovers more of Katie’s secret, while Enzo struggles with having his grandfather as a roommate.
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
