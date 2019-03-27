What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ a genius vampire comedy

What We Do In the Shadows (FX) - This new FX comedy is based on the genius movie of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititim — a spoofy, documentary-style look at the decidedly unglamorous lives of four vampires who have lived together for hundreds of years in Staten Island. There are a lot of virgins (they’re delicious), a lot of flying (it’s easier than walking) and a lot of hissing — and it’s all absolutely hilarious. In the first episode, vampires Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja and Colin (you absolutely know a few Colins, trust me) try to plan a lavish blood feast in honor of a visit by their ancient master from the Old Country. It stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch with a recurring role from Beanie Feldstein.
Jane the Virgin (9 p.m., CW) - The fifth — and final — season starts with Jane making a shocking discovery about Michael, which causes Rafael to put his relationship with Jane on hold.
Million Dollar Mile (9 p.m., CBS) - In this new competition series, contestants are given a two-minute head start as they face off against a group of elite athletes whose job is to defend a million-dollar prize. Hosted by Tim Tebow.
