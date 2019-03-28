What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Broad City’ series ends on Comedy Central

NCAA Tournament (CBS, TBS) - The Sweet Sixteen round of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament starts today, with games spread over CBS and TBS. Sweet 16 games continue Friday. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options.
Legacies (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 1 finale, Hope leads the charge when a group of unwelcome visitors descends upon the school.
Broad City (10 p.m., Comedy Central) - Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) say goodbye in the show’s series finale.
Tacoma FD (10:30 p.m., truTV) - A new half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in rainy Tacoma, Washington, where first responders must find creative ways to keep themselves entertained. It stars Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison — plus lots of guest stars throughout the season.
