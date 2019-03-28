Entertainment

What to Watch on Thursday: ‘Broad City’ series ends on Comedy Central

By Brooke Cain

March 28, 2019 07:00 AM

Abbi Jacobson, left, and Ilana Glazer in the series finale of "Broad City" on Comedy Central.
Abbi Jacobson, left, and Ilana Glazer in the series finale of “Broad City” on Comedy Central. Matthew Peyton Comedy Central
Abbi Jacobson, left, and Ilana Glazer in the series finale of “Broad City” on Comedy Central. Matthew Peyton Comedy Central

NCAA Tournament (CBS, TBS) - The Sweet Sixteen round of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament starts today, with games spread over CBS and TBS. Sweet 16 games continue Friday. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options.

Legacies (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 1 finale, Hope leads the charge when a group of unwelcome visitors descends upon the school.

Broad City (10 p.m., Comedy Central) - Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) say goodbye in the show’s series finale.

Tacoma FD (10:30 p.m., truTV) - A new half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in rainy Tacoma, Washington, where first responders must find creative ways to keep themselves entertained. It stars Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison — plus lots of guest stars throughout the season.

