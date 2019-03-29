What to Watch on Friday: 20/20 examines the Durham murder trial of Raven Abaroa

20/20: The Secret in Her Eyes (9 p.m., ABC) - This week’s “20/20” two-hour true crime documentary hits very close to home. It’s the story of Raven Abaroa, who was charged and convicted in the stabbing death of his pregnant wife Janet Marie Christiansen Abaroa in Durham in 2005. Durham prosecutors argued at trial that Raven Abaroa had stabbed his wife and then gone to play soccer, leaving the couple’s six-month-old son alone in the room next to his slain mother. Abaroa said Janet was OK when he left for the soccer game and that he returned home to find she had been killed. Raven Abaroa’s trial resulted in a hung jury and he then took an Alford Plea (the same plea taken by Durham’s Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen in 2001). Abaroa spent less than eight years behind bars and was released on Christmas Day in 2017. The documentary gets reactions of Janet Abaroa’s friends and families and looks at the way a 2009 “20/20” episode on Janet’s death may have impacted the case. It also has an interview with Raven Abaroa’s ex-wife Vanessa Pond, whom he married after Janet’s death and who says Raven became abusive after they married. The title of the “20/20” episode refers to evidence found when Janet Abaroa’s body was exhumed. You can read a full timeline of the Abaroa murder and trial here.
NCAA Tournament (CBS, TBS) - The Sweet Sixteen round the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament continues, with games spread over CBS and TBS. Carolina plays at 7:30 p.m. on TBS and Duke plays at 9:39 p.m. on CBS. We have your complete viewing guide here, with the schedule, channels and streaming options. The Womens NCAA games are on ESPN2 tonight.
Great Performances: Julius Caesar (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” set in a women’s prison and performed by an all-female cast
On Netflix - Netflix has Season 3 of “Santa Clarita Diet,” Season 2 of “On My Block” and Season 2 of “The OA.” Plus, a new original series called “Osmosis” and a Nate Bargatze comedy special.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.
Comments